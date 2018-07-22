Phillies' Edubray Ramos: Exits with apparent leg injury
Ramos was removed during his relief appearance in Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader with the Padres after suffering an apparent left leg injury, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Ramos was pulled midway through an at-bat after experiencing unexpected pain in the leg. He was able to walk off the field under his own power, offering optimism that he's not dealing with a significant setback. The Phillies should have more details regarding Ramos' injury in short order.
More News
-
Phillies' Edubray Ramos: Reinstated from disabled list•
-
Phillies' Edubray Ramos: Placed on disabled list•
-
Phillies' Edubray Ramos: Another clean relief outing•
-
Phillies' Edubray Ramos: Allows ninth-inning run•
-
Phillies' Edubray Ramos: Allows three baserunners•
-
Phillies' Edubray Ramos: Used in ninth but not for save•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Baez moving
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
Short week is in progress. What about the first full week after the All-Star break? Scott White...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Time to get back to thinking about seven-day scoring periods, beginning with Week 18 (July...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 18: Sit Story
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Breakout pitchers for the second half
Wondering how you can save your pitching staff? Scott White has eight breakout picks for the...
-
Waiver adds for the stretch run
Heath Cummings gives you five players to add for the stretch run of the Fantasy Baseball s...