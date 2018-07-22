Ramos was removed during his relief appearance in Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader with the Padres after suffering an apparent left leg injury, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Ramos was pulled midway through an at-bat after experiencing unexpected pain in the leg. He was able to walk off the field under his own power, offering optimism that he's not dealing with a significant setback. The Phillies should have more details regarding Ramos' injury in short order.