Ramos will be recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Wednesday, Matt Gelb of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Ramos was 2-0 with a 1.54 ERA and a 10:4 K:BB in 11.2 innings since his demotion to Triple-A in late June. He was struggling when he was sent back to the minors, but appears to have righted the ship. The righty will likley work his way back into a seventh inning role if he keeps pitching well.