Ramos (leg) was placed on the 10-day DL prior to Game 2 of Sunday's doubleheader, Matt Gelb of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.

According to Todd Zolecki of MLB.com, the Phillies are calling it a left patellar tendon strain. Ramos was forced to exit during his relief appearance in Game 1 with a bizarre leg injury, and the Phillies wasted no time getting him on the disabled list. The pitching staff was taxed for 10 earned runs in the early game, so the organization will take as many bodies as they can get. Luis Garcia was activated in a corresponding move, while Yacksel Rios will serve as the 26th man in the doubleheader. Meanwhile, Ramos won't be eligible to return until Aug. 2, which will only help tighten the grip of Seranthony Dominguez on the closer's job.