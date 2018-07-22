Phillies' Edubray Ramos: Headed for DL
Ramos (leg) was placed on the 10-day DL prior to Game 2 of Sunday's doubleheader, Matt Gelb of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.
According to Todd Zolecki of MLB.com, the Phillies are calling it a left patellar tendon strain. Ramos was forced to exit during his relief appearance in Game 1 with a bizarre leg injury, and the Phillies wasted no time getting him on the disabled list. The pitching staff was taxed for 10 earned runs in the early game, so the organization will take as many bodies as they can get. Luis Garcia was activated in a corresponding move, while Yacksel Rios will serve as the 26th man in the doubleheader. Meanwhile, Ramos won't be eligible to return until Aug. 2, which will only help tighten the grip of Seranthony Dominguez on the closer's job.
More News
-
Phillies' Edubray Ramos: Exits with apparent leg injury•
-
Phillies' Edubray Ramos: Reinstated from disabled list•
-
Phillies' Edubray Ramos: Placed on disabled list•
-
Phillies' Edubray Ramos: Another clean relief outing•
-
Phillies' Edubray Ramos: Allows ninth-inning run•
-
Phillies' Edubray Ramos: Allows three baserunners•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Baez moving
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
Short week is in progress. What about the first full week after the All-Star break? Scott White...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Time to get back to thinking about seven-day scoring periods, beginning with Week 18 (July...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 18: Sit Story
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Breakout pitchers for the second half
Wondering how you can save your pitching staff? Scott White has eight breakout picks for the...
-
Waiver adds for the stretch run
Heath Cummings gives you five players to add for the stretch run of the Fantasy Baseball s...