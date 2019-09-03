Ramos (shoulder) shifted his rehab to Double-A Reading on Monday. He tossed one inning in his appearance versus Trenton, giving up two runs on two hits.

The righty reliever surrendered a pair of solo home runs in the 17-pitch outing, the third of his current rehab assignment. The 26-year-old should be ready to return from the 60-day injured list within the next few days, but the Phillies probably won't count on him to fill a meaningful role out of the bullpen in September.