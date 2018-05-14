Phillies' Edubray Ramos: Notches first save of 2018
Ramos pitched a scoreless ninth inning Sunday to get the save against the Mets. He struck out one and walked one. After the game, manager Gabe Kapler said that Neris has not lost the closer's job, MLB.com's Kevin Cooney reports. "We said from Spring Training and the beginning of the season that we would use the most appropriate reliever in a situation," Kapler said. "Sometimes, that's going to be Hector. Sometimes, that's going to be others late in the game."
Ramos threw 20 pitches in the inning, throwing nine balls against 11 strikes, so it was a little dicey, but nothing compared to Neris's two blown saves earlier in the week. Ramos has a stellar 1.13 ERA over 16 innings this season to go along with a 20:8 K:BB. Kapler's decision on who gets the next Phillies save chance will speak volumes.
