Ramos was put on the 10-day DL retroactive to Wednesday due to a right index finger blister, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Ramos will head back to the disabled list for the third time this season, though this is an unrelated issue to his previous two stints on the shelf. It's unclear as to when Ramos picked up this injury, but he remain sidelined through the rest of August and could miss more time depending on the severity of the blister. In a corresponding move, Luis Avilan was added to the active roster.