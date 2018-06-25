The Phillies placed Ramos on the 10-day disabled list Monday with a right shoulder impingement.

Ramos was tagged for just his third and fourth earned runs of the season in Sunday's contest, and the shoulder injury would seem to be the cause. The severity of his setback has not been revealed, so it remains to be seen when he will be ready to pitch again. Hector Neris was called up from Triple-A Lehigh Valley to take Ramos' place in the Phillies' bullpen.