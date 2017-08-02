Ramos was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Wednesday.

As expected, Ramos will rejoin the big league bullpen in place of Drew Anderson, who was sent back to Triple-A in a corresponding move. He seems to have found his form recently, compiling a 1.54 ERA and 10:4 K:BB through 11.2 innings with Lehigh Valley since his demotion in late June. If he continues to pitch well in the majors, he'll likely work his way back into a seventh-inning role.