Phillies' Edubray Ramos: Reinstated from disabled list
Ramos (shoulder) was activated from the 10-day DL on Friday, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic reports.
Ramos missed a couple weeks due to a right shoulder impingement but he will return to the Phillies' bullpen for the series opener in Pittsburgh. Across 33 appearances this year, he's logged a 1.24 ERA (3.13 FIP) and 32 strikeouts in 29 innings.
More News
-
Phillies' Edubray Ramos: Placed on disabled list•
-
Phillies' Edubray Ramos: Another clean relief outing•
-
Phillies' Edubray Ramos: Allows ninth-inning run•
-
Phillies' Edubray Ramos: Allows three baserunners•
-
Phillies' Edubray Ramos: Used in ninth but not for save•
-
Phillies' Edubray Ramos: Notches first save of 2018•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Start Franco
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Weaver back on radar?
Can you trust Luke Weaver after his impressive victory over the Giants?
-
Prospects Report: Calhoun closing in?
Willie Calhoun has been on fire at Triple-A, but is he among Scott White's top five prospects...
-
Waivers: Anderson, Piscotty signs
What do we make of recent strong performances from the likes of Jose Urena, Stephen Piscotty...
-
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt in top 25
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Bullpen: Dominguez, Rondon earning saves
Seranthony Dominguez and Hector Rondon continue to pile up saves for their respective teams...