Ramos (shoulder) was activated from the 10-day DL on Friday, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic reports.

Ramos missed a couple weeks due to a right shoulder impingement but he will return to the Phillies' bullpen for the series opener in Pittsburgh. Across 33 appearances this year, he's logged a 1.24 ERA (3.13 FIP) and 32 strikeouts in 29 innings.