Phillies' Edubray Ramos: Returns from injured list
Ramos (shoulder) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Wednesday.
Ramos missed nearly a month with shoulder stiffness but is back in action following just a single rehab outing. He should fill at least a medium leverage role in a bullpen which remains battered by injuries even after Ramos' return. Austin Davis was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley in a corresponding move.
More News
-
Phillies' Edubray Ramos: Begins rehab assignment•
-
Phillies' Edubray Ramos: Nearing return to action•
-
Phillies' Edubray Ramos: Tosses bullpen•
-
Phillies' Edubray Ramos: Sidelined with stiff shoulder•
-
Phillies' Edubray Ramos: Brought back to big leagues•
-
Phillies' Edubray Ramos: Sent to Triple-A•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
What's wrong with 2018 breakouts?
Drafting pitchers is always dicey, particularly coming off breakout years. So how worried should...
-
Waivers: Kingery keeps mashing
Fantasy players haven't yet overwhelmingly warmed up to Scott Kingery after a disappointing...
-
Who's stock is up, who's down?
We update who is rising and who is falling, plus highlight the lessons learned from Lucas Giolito's...
-
Closer trade deadline preview
Trying to figure out who will emerge or remain as closers through trade season? Paul Mammino...
-
Tuesday waivers plus winners & losers
Heath Cummings tells you who you should look to add on Tuesday and reviews winners and losers...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade sims
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal