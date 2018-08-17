The Phillies recalled Ramos from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Friday.

Ramos has been at Triple-A since the start of August after returning from a left patellar tendon strain. The 25-year-old has a 1.91 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 33:13 K:BB over 33 innings with the Phillies in 2018.

