Phillies' Edubray Ramos: Roster spot appears safe
Ramos appears to have secured a spot on the Phillies' Opening Day roster after Victor Arano and Yacksel Rios were optioned Saturday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.
Ramos could still lose his spot if the Phillies bring in a pitcher from outside the organization in the next few days, but he's likely to stick with the team. Manager Gabe Kapler hasn't particularly cared for traditional relief roles, so Ramos could back into a couple of saves this season, though he won't be a preferred late-inning option.
