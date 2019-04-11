Ramos was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Thursday, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic reports.

Ramos has allowed five runs (four earned) in four innings this season, striking out four while walking three. As a reliever with options remaining, he's likely to shuffle between Philadelphia and Lehigh Valley throughout the year. A corresponding move will be announced prior to Friday's game against the Marlins.

