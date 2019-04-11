Phillies' Edubray Ramos: Sent to Triple-A
Ramos was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Thursday, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic reports.
Ramos has allowed five runs (four earned) in four innings this season, striking out four while walking three. As a reliever with options remaining, he's likely to shuffle between Philadelphia and Lehigh Valley throughout the year. A corresponding move will be announced prior to Friday's game against the Marlins.
More News
-
Phillies' Edubray Ramos: Blows first save chance•
-
Phillies' Edubray Ramos: Roster spot appears safe•
-
Phillies' Edubray Ramos: Activated from disabled list•
-
Phillies' Edubray Ramos: Placed on disabled list•
-
Phillies' Edubray Ramos: Returns to majors•
-
Phillies' Edubray Ramos: Activated; optioned to minors•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Trade mailbag
Looking to make a trade? We took a handful of our reader's trade scenarios and put our numbers...
-
Hold on: Scott's 'Do-Not-Drop' List
Wondering who you can drop for the latest player making noise on the waiver wire? Scott White...
-
Buy the delayed breakouts?
Potential may not adhere to a schedule, but it never dies. Scott White looks at 14 players...
-
Waivers: Drop Pivetta, Darvish?
At what point can you drop struggling starters? Chris Towers looks at three from Wednesday...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart for Week 3
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
2019 Fantasy bullpen management rankings
SportsLine's Paul Mammino tells you which closers you can trust.