Phillies' Edubray Ramos: Set to start season in bullpen
Ramos appears to have locked up his spot in Philadelphia's bullpen, despite giving up five runs on six hits and one walk through 5.0 innings to start the spring.
Although Ramos is out to a rough start, he figures to right the ship before the start of the regular season. He put up serviceable numbers in 2017, tossing 57.2 innings and striking out 75 while accruing a 4.21 ERA. The 25-year-old right-hander figures to be on the Opening Day roster among the middle of the pack in the Phillies' bullpen.
