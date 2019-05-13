Phillies' Edubray Ramos: Sidelined with stiff shoulder
Ramos was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday due to shoulder stiffness, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.
It's unclear when Ramos suffered the injury or how long it will keep him sidelined at this point. Prior to landing on the shelf, the right-hander compiled a 4.66 ERA, 1.66 WHIP and 6.5 K/9 in 9.2 innings of work. Austin Davis was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley to take Ramos' place on the roster and in the bullpen.
