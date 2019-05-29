Ramos (shoulder) threw a bullpen session Wednesday, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

This is a step in the right direction for Ramos, who has been sidelined for more than two weeks with shoulder stiffness. He'll still need to face live hitters and likely embark on a minor-league rehab assignment before rejoining the big club, but manager Gabe Kapler is "pretty confident" the right-hander will be ready to return at some point in June.

