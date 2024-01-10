Watch Now:

Contreras signed a minor-league contract with the Phillies, Matt Eddy of Baseball America reports.

Contreras, 24, collected a 4.92 ERA and 117:49 K:BB over 97 innings at Double-A San Antonio in the Padres organization in 2023. He's never advanced past the Double-A level but will probably get his first taste of Triple-A ball in 2024.

