Phillies' Elniery Garcia: Removed from 40-man roster
Garcia was outrighted off the Phillies' 40-man roster Monday.
A shoulder injury forced Garcia to the DL to begin the year, and he was later suspended 80 games for testing positive for Boldenone. During his time on the field, Garcia issued six more walks than strikeouts in 30.2 innings (13:19 K:BB). He'll be hard-pressed to work his way back onto the 40-man at any point in 2018.
