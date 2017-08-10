Phillies' Elniery Garcia: Returns to action Thursday
Garcia (shoulder) made his season debut for Double-A Reading on Wednesday, allowing a run on three hits and walk, while striking out two.
Garcia missed the first 80 games of the season after testing positive for a banned substance. He was unable to return immediately after the suspension due to a shoulder injury. The Phillies will likely have him pitch in winter ball this offseason, given the light workload during the regular season.
