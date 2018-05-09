Phillies' Enyel De Los Santos: Another dominant Triple-A start
De Los Santos tossed seven scoreless innings for Triple-A Las Vegas on Wednesday, striking out six while allowing just one hit and a pair of walks.
The dominant performance brought the 22-year-old's ERA down to 0.84 through six starts. He's looking like quite the return for one season of Freddy Galvis so far this year. The Phillies don't have a glaring hole at the back of their rotation, with Zach Eflin making two good starts and Jerad Eickhoff nearing a return from a lat strain, but De Los Santos is certainly doing everything he can to force his way onto the big-league roster.
