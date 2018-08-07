De Los Santos was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Tuesday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.

De Los Santos will offer an fresh arm out of the bullpen after the Phillies deployed six relievers during Monday's extra-innings loss. The 22-year-old has scuffled to a 6.75 ERA in two starts at the major-league level this season, though he owns a pristine 2.51 ERA across 18 starts (104 innings) with the IronPigs. Dylan Cozens was sent to the minors in a corresponding roster move.

