Phillies' Enyel De Los Santos: Back in big leagues
De Los Santos was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Tuesday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.
De Los Santos will offer an fresh arm out of the bullpen after the Phillies deployed six relievers during Monday's extra-innings loss. The 22-year-old has scuffled to a 6.75 ERA in two starts at the major-league level this season, though he owns a pristine 2.51 ERA across 18 starts (104 innings) with the IronPigs. Dylan Cozens was sent to the minors in a corresponding roster move.
More News
-
Phillies' Enyel De Los Santos: Sputtering after returning to minors•
-
Phillies' Enyel De Los Santos: Heads back to Lehigh Valley•
-
Phillies' Enyel De Los Santos: Surrenders five runs Sunday•
-
Phillies' Enyel De Los Santos: Recalled ahead of start•
-
Phillies' Enyel De Los Santos: Starting again Sunday•
-
Phillies' Enyel De Los Santos: Returns to Triple-A following Tuesday's start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Still time for these 12 injured stars?
As we near the point where every injury of moderate severity has the potential to be a season-ender,...
-
Waivers: Lynn a win for Yanks?
Lance Lynn's first start with the Yankees was headline-grabbing, but did it move the needle...
-
Waivers: McCullers replacements
With Lance McCullers dealing with an elbow injury, the Astros need a replacement. And so do...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) is shaping up to be a special week for hitters, according to Scott White,...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) isn't the greatest for two-start sleepers, but Scott White's rankings do...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sanchez falls
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart