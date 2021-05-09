De Los Santos (0-1) allowed four runs (three earned) on two hits and walk without recording an out in Saturday's 8-7 win over the Phillies.

De Los Santos came in on the twelfth with a three-run lead and proceeded to allow a walk, single and double to immediately tie the game before being removed. Matt Moore came on and allowed the winning run to score in what resulted in a loss and blown save. This was a rough outing for the young pitcher although he only has pitched in two games.