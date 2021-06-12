De Los Santos was recalled by the Phillies on Saturday.
De Los Santos made three appearances for the Phillies back in May, allowing four runs (three earned) in two innings. He'll likely be used in low-leverage spots for now. Rafael Marchan was optioned in a corresponding move.
