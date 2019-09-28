Phillies' Enyel De Los Santos: Called up for final two games
De Los Santos was recalled by the Phillies on Saturday, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic reports.
De Los Santos will give the Phillies an extra arm out of the bullpen for the final two games of the season. He failed to impress in 11 big-league innings earlier this season, posting a 7.36 ERA and a 1.64 WHIP.
More News
-
Phillies' Enyel De Los Santos: Sent back to Triple-A•
-
Phillies' Enyel De Los Santos: Struggles in spot start•
-
Phillies' Enyel De Los Santos: Recalled for Sunday's start•
-
Phillies' Enyel De Los Santos: Set for spot start•
-
Phillies' Enyel De Los Santos: Shifts to minors•
-
Phillies' Enyel De Los Santos: Rejoins major-league club•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Early outfield rankings for 2020
The top five picks in most every 2020 draft figure to be outfielders, but how does the position...
-
Early shortstop rankings for 2020
Shortstop just seems to get better and better, and it's now a position where you're likely...
-
Early third base rankings for 2020
In the juiced ball era, every position is deep. But none is as deep as third base, where revealing...
-
Waivers: Hampson comes through
Turns out Jose Ramirez's injury wasn't a season-ender after all. Is he worth a gamble for the...
-
Week 27 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The final week of the regular season presents many unknowns. But Scott White says it's best...
-
Week 27 Preview: Two-start pitchers
In the final week of the regular season, probable pitchers are mere suggestions. Scott White...