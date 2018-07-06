Phillies' Enyel De Los Santos: Could start Tuesday as dominant season continues
De Los Santos, a possible candidate for a spot start Tuesday, continued his excellent season at Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Thursday, allowing two runs on four hits and a walk in a six-inning start against Syracuse.
De Los Santos has allowed three or fewer runs in each of his 16 starts this season, leaving him with a sparkling 1.89 ERA. That ERA may overrate him somewhat, as it's backed up by a .248 BABIP and a 92.6 percent left on base rate, but De Los Santos has certainly elevated his profile after he was acquired for Freddy Galvis in the offseason. The Phillies will need a pair of spot starters next week, one to start one half of Monday's doubleheader and the other to fill in for Vince Velasquez (forearm) on Tuesday. De Los Santos makes a natural candidate to receive Tuesday's opportunity, as he is already on schedule to start that day. He's not yet on the 40-man roster but will have to be added this offseason in order to be protected from the Rule 5 draft, so the Phillies have little to lose by calling on him for his major-league debut.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Tucker a call-up to get excited about
The Astros have finally called up top prospect Kyle Tucker, and Scott White says it's a move...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
With so many teams playing eight games this week, where else are you going to look for sleepers?...
-
Week 16 two-start pitcher rankings
A busy Week 16 (July 9-15) means a high number of two-start options. Scott White ranks them...
-
Podcast: Player adds for Week 16
We’ll tell you the hitters and pitchers to add to get you set for a win in Fantasy Week 16...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Start Franco
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Weaver back on radar?
Can you trust Luke Weaver after his impressive victory over the Giants?