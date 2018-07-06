De Los Santos, a possible candidate for a spot start Tuesday, continued his excellent season at Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Thursday, allowing two runs on four hits and a walk in a six-inning start against Syracuse.

De Los Santos has allowed three or fewer runs in each of his 16 starts this season, leaving him with a sparkling 1.89 ERA. That ERA may overrate him somewhat, as it's backed up by a .248 BABIP and a 92.6 percent left on base rate, but De Los Santos has certainly elevated his profile after he was acquired for just one season of the mediocre Freddy Galvis in the offseason. The Phillies will need a pair of spot starters next week, one to start one half of Monday's doubleheader and the other to fill in for Vince Velasquez (forearm) on Tuesday. De Los Santos makes a natural candidate to receive Tuesday's opportunity, as he is already on schedule to start that day. He's not yet on the 40-man roster but will have to be added this offseason in order to be protected from the Rule 5 draft, so the Phillies have little to lose by calling on him for his major-league debut.