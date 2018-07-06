Phillies' Enyel De Los Santos: Dominant season continues; could start Tuesday
De Los Santos, a possible candidate for a spot start Tuesday, continued his excellent season at Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Thursday, allowing two runs on four hits and a walk in a six-inning start against Syracuse.
De Los Santos has allowed three or fewer runs in each of his 16 starts this season, leaving him with a sparkling 1.89 ERA. That ERA may overrate him somewhat, as it's backed up by a .248 BABIP and a 92.6 percent left on base rate, but De Los Santos has certainly elevated his profile after he was acquired for just one season of the mediocre Freddy Galvis in the offseason. The Phillies will need a pair of spot starters next week, one to start one half of Monday's doubleheader and the other to fill in for Vince Velasquez (forearm) on Tuesday. De Los Santos makes a natural candidate to receive Tuesday's opportunity, as he is already on schedule to start that day. He's not yet on the 40-man roster but will have to be added this offseason in order to be protected from the Rule 5 draft, so the Phillies have little to lose by calling on him for his major-league debut.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects Report: Calhoun closing in?
Willie Calhoun has been on fire at Triple-A, but is he among Scott White's top five prospects...
-
Waivers: Anderson, Piscotty signs
What do we make of recent strong performances from the likes of Jose Urena, Stephen Piscotty...
-
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt in top 25
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Bullpen: Dominguez, Rondon earning saves
Seranthony Dominguez and Hector Rondon continue to pile up saves for their respective teams...
-
Waivers: Ohtani back; Garcia raking
The two-way player is down to a one-player for the time being, but Scott White says Shohei...
-
Why you shouldn't drop Jon Gray
Jon Gray got a surprise demotion to Triple-A over the weekend, but Scott White explains why...