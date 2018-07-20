Phillies' Enyel De Los Santos: Heads back to Lehigh Valley
De Los Santos was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Friday, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.
De Los Santos allowed five runs over 4.1 innings in the final game before the All-Star break Sunday, and will return to the IronPigs with Zach Eflin (finger) eligible to come off the disabled list early next week for the Phillies. The 22-year-old has a 6.75 ERA and 1.50 WHIP across two starts in the majors this season.
