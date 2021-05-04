De Los Santos' contract was selected by the Phillies on Tuesday.
De Los Santos was designated for assignment back in August and went unclaimed on waivers. He's since seen his velocity jump a few ticks, which could make him a useful enough bullpen piece for the Phillies. He'll have to do better than his career 5.70 ERA in 30 MLB innings if he's to stick around. Cristopher Sanchez was optioned in a corresponding move.
