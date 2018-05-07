De Los Santos carries a 3-0 record, 1.07 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 33:11 K:BB across 25.1 innings through his five starts at Triple-A Lehigh Valley this season.

The 22-year-old's 11.8 K/9 is his highest mark at any level during his four seasons in the professional ranks, with his above-average fastball and improved slider in particular making life difficult for opposing hitters. According to Todd Zolecki of MLB.com, De Los Santos' early-season performance has put him on the radar for a potential promotion to the Phillies at some point in 2018, though the righty's status as a non-roster player makes his ascent to the big leagues a little more difficult. Even so, if De Los Santos is able to trim down his walk rate while continuing to whiff batters at a prolific rate in his subsequent outings with Lehigh Valley, it may be difficult for the Phillies to justify keeping him on the farm much longer, especially if back-end rotation members like Vince Velasquez and Zach Eflin aren't able to consistently provide quality innings.