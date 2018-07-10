De Los Santos' contract was selected Tuesday ahead of his scheduled start against the Mets, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

De Los Santos has certainly elevated his stock this year after being acquired in exchange for just one season of the mediocre Freddy Galvis back in December. He's posted a stellar 1.89 ERA through 16 starts for Triple-A Lehigh Valley, never allowing more than three runs in any appearance. His 22.7 percent strikeout rate and 8.1 percent walk rate are each more solid than spectacular, but he's certainly done enough to earn at least a big-league audition. Regardless of his performance Tuesday, he could find himself sent right back down to the minors with Vince Velasquez (forearm) on track to return Wednesday.