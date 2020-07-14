De Los Santos was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Monday, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic reports.
De Los Santos and Robert Stock were both moved to Triple-A as a procedural move. Manager Joe Girardi said that it doesn't change either of their chances to make the Phillies Opening Day roster.
