De Los Santos cleared waivers and was outrighted to the Phillies' alternate training site Friday, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
The 24-year-old was designated for assignment last weekend but will remain in the organization after going unclaimed on waivers. De Los Santos ad a 7.36 ERA over 11 innings last season and has yet to appear in a game in 2020.
