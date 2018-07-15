Phillies' Enyel De Los Santos: Recalled ahead of start
The Phillies recalled De Los Santos from Triple-A Lehigh Valley prior to his scheduled start Sunday against the Marlins, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
When a sixth starter was needed Tuesday against the Mets, De Los Santos was summoned from Triple-A and made his MLB debut, giving up three runs over 6.1 innings and striking out six en route to the victory. He was optioned to Lehigh Valley following the outing, but De Los Santos will pick up a surprise two-start week after Zach Eflin (finger), who was initially scheduled to start Sunday, was moved to the 10-day disabled list. Eflin's injury doesn't sound particularly serious, so he could be back after the All-Star break, which would result in De Los Santos moving back to Triple-A.
