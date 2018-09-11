Phillies' Enyel De Los Santos: Recalled by Phillies
De Los Santos was recalled by the Phillies on Tuesday.
The 22-year-old will give the Phillies an additional arm in the bullpen down the stretch. He's allowed eight runs in 12 innings at the big-league level this season, though he posted an excellent 2.63 ERA in 22 starts for Triple-A Lehigh Valley.
