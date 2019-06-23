Phillies' Enyel De Los Santos: Recalled for Sunday's start
De Los Santos was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley to start Sunday's game versus the Marlins.
De Los Santos will make the spot start with the Phillies in need of an additional starter due to Wednesday's doubleheader. The 23-year-old has allowed five runs over seven frames in the majors this season but has a 3.28 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 44:13 K:BB across 35.2 innings at Lehigh Valley.
More News
-
Phillies' Enyel De Los Santos: Set for spot start•
-
Phillies' Enyel De Los Santos: Shifts to minors•
-
Phillies' Enyel De Los Santos: Rejoins major-league club•
-
Phillies' Enyel De Los Santos: Sent to Triple-A•
-
Phillies' Enyel De Los Santos: Summoned to majors•
-
Phillies' Enyel De Los Santos: Sent to Triple-A•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 14 Fantasy Baseball rankings, sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 14 Preview: Top 10 Sleeper Hitters
With a series in London and a series in Colorado, Week 14 is fit for some interesting lineup...
-
Week 14 Preview: Two-Start Pitchers
The list of two-start pitchers for Week 14 is on the shorter side. Scott White looks to a boring...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade values
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Bullpen Report: Iglesias or Lorenzen?
The Reds have thrown everybody for a loop with their recent bullpen usage, and Luke Jackson...
-
Waivers: Alzolay, Gallen make case
On a day of mostly bad pitching, the newcomers stood out, according to Scott White.