De Los Santos was recalled by the Phillies on Monday, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic reports.

De Los Santos will join the 30-man roster for the first time this season to take the place of Reggie McClain (personal), who was placed on the three-day paternity list Monday. The right-hander is unlikely to appear in high-leverage situations and could be on track to return to the Phillies' alternate training site once McClain returns.