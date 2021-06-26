De Los Santos was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Saturday, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
De Los Santos served as the 27th man in Friday's doubleheader against the Mets, but he didn't appear out of the bullpen. He'll remain with the Phillies as part of the 26-man roster after outfielder Matt Vierling was sent down Saturday.
