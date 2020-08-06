De Los Santos was optioned to the Phillies' alternate training site after Wednesday's doubleheader against the Yankees, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
The 24-year-old was recalled Monday but will make a quick return to the alternate site with the Phillies needing to trim the roster to 28 players Thursday. De Los Santos didn't make an appearance during his brief time with the team.
