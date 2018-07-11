Phillies' Enyel De Los Santos: Returns to Triple-A following Tuesday's start
De Los Santos was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley following Tuesday' win over the Mets.
De Los Santos earned the win Tuesday by allowing three runs on five hits over 6.1 innings -- he struck out six and walked three -- but will nonetheless return to the IronPigs with Vince Velasquez (forearm) poised to come off the disabled list Wednesday. De Los Santas performed well in his big-league debut, and may have earned himself another look when the Phillies are in need of spot starter during the second half of the season.
