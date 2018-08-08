Phillies' Enyel De Los Santos: Sent back to minors
De Los Santos was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Wednesday.
De Los Santos will head back to the minors after tossing 1.1 scoreless innings of relief in Wednesday's 6-0 win over the Diamondbacks. A corresponding move will be made prior to Friday's series opener against the Padres. The young righty owns a solid 2.51 ERA across 104 innings with Lehigh Valley.
