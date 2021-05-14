De Los Santos was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Friday.
De Los Santos made three appearances during his time with the team. He threw scoreless innings in two of them but gave up four runs without recording a single out in the other. J.T. Realmuto was reinstated from the COVID-19 injured list in a corresponding move.
