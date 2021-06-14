De Los Santos was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Monday, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
De Los Santos' latest stint with the Phillies lasted just two days. He struck out two batters while allowing one hit in a scoreless inning of relief against the Yankees on Sunday in his lone appearance. Bailey Falter was recalled in a corresponding move.
