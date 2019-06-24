Phillies' Enyel De Los Santos: Sent back to Triple-A
De Los Santos was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Monday.
De Los Santos was up for just one spot start and failed to impress, allowing four runs in four innings Sunday against the Marlins. Fernando Salas' contract was selected in a corresponding move.
