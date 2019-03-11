Phillies' Enyel De Los Santos: Sent to Triple-A
De Los Santos was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Monday, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic reports.
De Los Santos could be called upon for a fair number of starts should injuries strike the Phillies' rotation, but he was never in serious consideration for an Opening Day job. He'll return to Triple-A to await his chance.
