De Los Santos is showing off increased velocity this spring, touching 96 mph in an appearance Saturday against Toronto, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

De Los Santos' fastball averaged a modest 93.3 mph when he last appeared in the majors in 2019. He didn't get any big-league opportunities last season and wound up getting designated for assignment. He's shown very little in 30 big-league innings (three starts and nine relief appearances) thus far in his career, but he's still just 25 years old, so it's certainly possible that a jump in velocity could get him back onto the active roster as at least a middle reliever at some point this year.