Phillies' Enyel De Los Santos: Sputtering after returning to minors
De Los Santos has had a pair of poor starts since being sent back to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on July 20.
De Los Santos failed to get out of the fifth inning on either occasion, allowing a combined 11 runs (nine earned) in 8.2 innings. In a pair of starts at the major-league level, the 22-year-old allowed eight runs in 10.2 innings. The recent slump serves as a reminder that De Los Santos wasn't considered a major prospect despite a hot start to the season at the Triple-A level, as that hot streak was partially due to an unsustainable strand rate and BABIP. Still, it will take more than a pair of bad starts to undo the growth the righty has shown this season, and his outlook remains better than it was when the Phillies acquired him for Freddy Galvis back in December.
