Phillies' Enyel De Los Santos: Summoned to majors
De Los Santos was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Wednesday.
De Los Santos will provide length out of Philadelphia's bullpen after Drew Anderson, who was sent to the minors in a corresponding move, was used for four innings in Tuesday's loss. The 23-year-old De Los Santos owns a 2.81 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 24:5 K:BB in three starts (16 innings) for Lehigh Valley this season.
More News
-
Phillies' Enyel De Los Santos: Sent to Triple-A•
-
Phillies' Enyel De Los Santos: Recalled by Phillies•
-
Phillies' Enyel De Los Santos: Sent back to minors•
-
Phillies' Enyel De Los Santos: Back in big leagues•
-
Phillies' Enyel De Los Santos: Sputtering after returning to minors•
-
Phillies' Enyel De Los Santos: Heads back to Lehigh Valley•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
What's the trade value of rising rookies Pete Alonso and Fernando Tatis? Scott White shares...
-
Waivers; Tuesday winners & losers
Did we learn anything from Chris Sale's most recent start? Heath Cummings isn't sure.
-
Fantasy baseball hitting matchups, Wk. 5
SportsLine's weekly hitting matchup analyzer just made the call on every team this week
-
Can plate discipline identify breakouts?
Swing at good pitches; don't swing at bad ones. It seems simple enough. Here are four hitters...
-
Top 35 IL stash rankings
While a whole host of players landed on the IL this weekend, others are nearing a return. Scott...
-
Jose Ramirez and other buy-lows
People are beginning to worry about Jose Ramirez, but Scott White thinks it's a great opportunity...