De Los Santos allowed five runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out two over 4.1 innings Sunday as he didn't factor into the decision against the Marlins.

De Los Santos cruised through four scoreless innings before falling apart in the fifth, as he managed to record just one out while giving up five before exiting with a one-run lead. The 22-year-old right-hander has made two starts in 2018 and he figures to head back to the minors in the near future as Zach Eflin (finger) should be close to full health coming out of the All-Star break. De Los Santos sits with a 6.75 ERA and 1.50 WHIP with eight strikeouts over 10.2 innings as the first half of the season comes to a close.