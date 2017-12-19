Fryer signed a minor-league contract with the Phillies on Monday that includes an invite to spring training, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Fryer will head to camp clearly behind Jorge Alfaro, Cameron Rupp and Andrew Knapp on the organizational depth chart, so he should begin the year at Triple-A. The 32-year-old backstop saw time in the big leagues with the Cardinals in 2017. He has a career .232/.320/.300 slash line in 374 MLB plate appearances.