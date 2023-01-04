The Phillies acquired Uelman from the Cubs on Wednesday in exchange for cash considerations.

Uelmen appeared 25 games with the Cubs last season, producing a 4.67 ERA and 1.37 WHIP with 21 strikeouts over 27 innings. The 26-year-old will provide the Phillies with another right-handed option in their bullpen ahead Craig Kimbrel, who will likely get the first shot at being the team's closer in 2023. In order to make space on the 40-man roster for Uelmen, Vinny Nittoli was designated for assignment Wednesday.